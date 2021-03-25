TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

COVID Challenges: What's Next for Employees & Employers?

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
3:01

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the past year a challenge for everyone from an emotional and mental health perspective.

Kate Healy, Chair of the Foundation for Financial Planning joins Retirement Daily's Robert Powell in a discussion outlining the resources available for working people to address the emotional health and safety concerns related to their work environment and their lives.

Healy explains the different employee assistance programs, as well as other community-based programs, that can be vital support systems for adapting to the difficulties experienced especially by essential workers.

She notes, "We're all suffering. Whether it isolation or the additional stress, financial stress, fear of getting sick, or relatives getting sick. It's been very trying."

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for front-line and essential workers and there are tools available from most employers.

The Foundation for Financial Planning has been doing pro bono and advisory work for over 25 years and has compiled a list of resources for the improvement of personal and financial well-being.

COVID-19 Resources:

Explore the following websites to get regular pandemic updates, prevention tips, and small business assistance: CDC.gov, NYS Department of Health, Nonprofit Risk Management Center, New York Council of Nonprofits, and Bridgespan.

Stay informed of the latest numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic and watch some of our inspirational stories with small business owners as they share their secrets to managing through these troubling times.

Here are a few: NYC Coffee Shop Reveals Secrets to Keeping Business Open During Tough Times, What Qualifies As a Small Business Under PPP? and PPP Access: Are Minority Small Business Owners Facing Discrimination? 

Related Videos

It's a Girl Thing: What Rich Women Do That Sets Them Apart
Play
Video

Leadership Roles for Women in Financial Services Still Limited

Sufia
Play
Video

How This Small Business Owner Is Thriving From Home Amid the Pandemic

NYC Restaurants Stimulus 1
Play
Video

A COVID World: NYC Restaurant Owners on the Need for More Stimulus

Fat Brands CEO -- Here's Why We Want to Use 'Mini' IPO to Raise Capital
Play
Video

Fat Brands CEO's Advice to Restaurant Owners During COVID

NYC-Restaurants-1s
Play
Video

How NYC Restaurants Are Preparing for the Winter Months

Playa Manuel Antonio, Cost Rica
Play
Video

How Tourism Is Making a Comeback in Costa Rica

Employee Stock Purchase Plans and Your Taxes
Play
Video

What Rights Do Employers Have to Regulate Employees on Their Own Time?

11_17_20_KR_Badgely_Feature
Play
Video

Badgley Mischka on Leadership Lessons Learned From the Pandemic