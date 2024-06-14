China sells more cars than the U.S. for the first time ever

TheStreet’s Conway Gittens brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Friday, June 14.

Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off a solid session with both the S&P and Nasdaq hitting new record highs Thursday. This marks the fourth straight record close for the S&P 500 after a recent report showed a slowdown in inflation.

In other news - for the first time ever, Chinese carmakers sold more autos globally than their U.S. counterparts. According to a report by JATO Dynamics, Chinese brands sold 13.4 million new vehicles in 2023 while American car companies sold about 11.9 million.

The report revealed China is increasing its market share in the Middle East, Africa, and Eurasia - and its sales are picking up in Latin America and Southeast Asia, as well. More than 17.5 million total vehicles were sold in emerging economies last year, more than the total sales in developed economies across the U.S. or Europe.