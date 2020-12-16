TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Charitable Tax Contribution Changes This Year

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
5:28

'Tis the Season to be charitable. 

Some people gave to their favorite charities, others helped out those impacted by the pandemic.  

The CARES Act is giving some bonuses to people who have charitable inclinations in 2020.

But, there are some big changes this year.

In a new sponsored video series with TurboTax, called End-of-Year Tax Strategies, Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, dives into some of the big changes to charitable tax contributions.

Itemized deductions, cash contribution limitations and GoFundMe donations. Watch the video above to better understand what contributions you can deduct.

Sponsored by TurboTax:

Don’t worry about knowing tax rules. With TurboTax Live, you can connect with real tax experts or CPAs to help with your taxes — or even do them for you. Get unlimited tax advice right on your screen from live tax experts as you do your taxes, or have everything done for you—start to finish. So you can increase your tax knowledge and understanding and be 100% confident your return is done right, guaranteed.

More Sponsored Content From TurboTax:

retired couple
Play
Video

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

Turbotax Unemployed Lead
Play
Video

Tax Tips For the Unemployed During the Pandemic

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed

COVID Stimulus check
Play
Video

What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

Gig-Economy-title
Play
Video

Tax Tips for Families

Advice-title-3
Play
Video

Last Minute 2019 Tax Tips From TurboTax

02-19-20_TURBOTAX_8
Play
Video

Don’t Miss These Overlooked Tax Deductions and Credits from TurboTax

111320_O2Webinar_Clip 3
Play
Video

Drivers of Disruption and Innovation in the PPE Space