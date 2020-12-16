Charitable Tax Contribution Changes This Year

'Tis the Season to be charitable.

Some people gave to their favorite charities, others helped out those impacted by the pandemic.

The CARES Act is giving some bonuses to people who have charitable inclinations in 2020.

But, there are some big changes this year.

In a new sponsored video series with TurboTax, called End-of-Year Tax Strategies, Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, dives into some of the big changes to charitable tax contributions.

Itemized deductions, cash contribution limitations and GoFundMe donations. Watch the video above to better understand what contributions you can deduct.

