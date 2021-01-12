CES 2021: Sony's Airpeak and Other Must-See Drones

Drones dazzled spectators at this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show.

Here are 3 must-see Drones at CES 2021

1. Airpeak

Sony’s first drone combines robotics with AI.

Airpeak is fitted with Sony’s α7S III camera and designed for adventurous pro creators

Check out Sony's road test here.

2. Drone Delivery

Verizon ( (VZ) - Get Report), Skyward and UPS announce drone delivery plans.

The collaborative effort will deliver packages first to a Florida community.

The drones connect to Verizon 4G LTE and 5G.

3. Skydio X

The autonomous drone, by Skydio, received the 2021 CES Innovation Award

The autonomous drone combines AI and a rugged, foldable airframe.

Suitable for defense agencies and first responders.