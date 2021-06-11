Big Promises, Big Brands: Companies Vowing Carbon Neutrality
United Parcel Service (UPS) published 2023 financial targets on June 9, forecasting full year revenues of around $100 billion, as the world's largest delivery group aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050.
Ford's latest all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, is at the forefront of the Ford Motor Company's (F) $22 billion global electric vehicle plan.
The company is starting with zero-emissions versions of its most popular and best-loved franchises – Mustang, Transit, and F-150 – with much more to come.
Companies Aiming to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050:
- United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Ford Motor Company's (F)
- Amazon (AMZN)
- Best Buy (BBY)
- Coca-Cola (KO)
- FedEx (FDX)
- General Motors (GM)
- International Business Machines (IBM)
- JetBlue (JBLU)
- Hewlett-Packard (HPQ)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Verizon (VZ)
- Visa (V)
- Walmart (WMT)