United Parcel Service ( UPS ) published 2023 financial targets on June 9, forecasting full year revenues of around $100 billion, as the world's largest delivery group aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050.

Ford's latest all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, is at the forefront of the Ford Motor Company's ( F ) $22 billion global electric vehicle plan.

The company is starting with zero-emissions versions of its most popular and best-loved franchises – Mustang, Transit, and F-150 – with much more to come.

Companies Aiming to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050: