Big Promises, Big Brands: Companies Vowing Carbon Neutrality

United Parcel Service (UPS) published 2023 financial targets on June 9, forecasting full year revenues of around $100 billion, as the world's largest delivery group aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050.

Ford's latest all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, is at the forefront of the Ford Motor Company's (F) $22 billion global electric vehicle plan.

The company is starting with zero-emissions versions of its most popular and best-loved franchises – Mustang, Transit, and F-150 – with much more to come.

Companies Aiming to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050:

  • United Parcel Service (UPS)
  • Ford Motor Company's (F)
  • Amazon (AMZN)
  • Best Buy (BBY)
  • Coca-Cola (KO)
  • FedEx (FDX)
  • General Motors (GM)
  • International Business Machines (IBM)
  • JetBlue (JBLU)
  • Hewlett-Packard (HPQ)
  • Microsoft (MSFT)
  • Verizon (VZ)
  • Visa (V)
  • Walmart (WMT)

