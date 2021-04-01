TheStreet
Budgetnista on Financial Literacy, Freedom, GameStop- Coffee With Katherine

The Budgetnista joined Coffee With Katherine to discuss her new book, the importance of financial literacy and her thoughts on the real estate sector.
Tiffany Aliche, who you know as the Budgetnista, joined Coffee With Katherine for a special focused on the possibility of a real estate bubble and the importance of financial freedom.

Watch the full interview with Aliche, LIVE at 12 p.m. ET: 

And for those of you wondering where to start when it comes to managing your finances, she names some resources as well.

And, yes, she also discussed the GameStop saga and what investors should do about these volatile names that have so quickly caught steam on r/WallStreetBets.

"I tell folks, too, remember investing is not just the market," Aliche warns. "You might want to lean into real estate because I think that there's going to be a bubble there. I believe in investing in businesses as well, I invest in my own business. If you're in the market, then there's nothing wrong with staying in the market, but I don't believe in leaning heavily towards volatile stocks. I'm still kind of a set it and semi forget it and think long-term when it comes to investing."

And should we be worried about a real estate bubble?

Well, we all know that there has been a rush to buy homes both in and outside of cities since the pandemic started last year.

"To me, that's an artificial rush," said Aliche. "I suspect that it won't last for long, and when that time happens--like we're seeing now, for the first time in like seven months, the interest rate is at 3%...it was lower previous to that. So, that bubble of you being able to sell your house for $50,000 to $100,000 over is gonna pop sooner or later. It has to," Aliche said.

Aliche says that if you were considering selling your house, now is the perfect time, but "also know that you're going to pay more on the buying end as well."

