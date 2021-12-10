Tom Allison, a cofounder and the senior vice president of global professional marketing of CeraVe, discusses how CeraVe is utilizing social media as a marketing tool.

Even if you don't find yourself getting lost in the black hole that is your For You page on TikTok, or watching Reel after Reel on Instagram, you're probably spending a fair amount of time on social media.

And, thanks to how popular social media has become in our everyday lives, brands are spending more and more time on various platforms to reach consumers.

Take, for example, CeraVe. It has over 280,000 followers on TikTok and another 550,000 on Instagram. You've probably also seen this popular brand on the shelf at your local drugstore.

One of the co-founders and the senior vice president of global professional marketing of CeraVe, Tom Allison, joined TheStreet's Coffee With Katherine to discuss how the brand has gone to moving its products up from the bottom drugstore shelf to how it's using social media sites to reach the larger skincare-focused community.

CeraVe started in Fort Worth, Texas, and "was on the bottom shelf of the local drugstore chains of Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report, CVS (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report, and Rite Aid," Allison said.

And this all took place in 2005, which was ahead of social media becoming such a staple in consumers every day lives.

So, when entrepreneurs are starting out today--directly in the age of social media--what are the first steps?

"...I like to say that consistency and product performance is really what breeds reputation and trust and you know, it took us, like I said, from pretty humble beginnings. It took us the better part of even five years to develop, you know, formulations four or five and six. So with that said, we sat with just three formulations for five years...And then to me, it's just getting the product out there," Allison explained.

