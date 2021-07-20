Watch Blue Origin's New Shepard Launch With Jeff Bezos Live

Watch as Jeff Bezos and three other space tourists take flight in Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft live at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Blue Origin's New Shepard is set for liftoff.

The spacecraft will take Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos--his brother--18-year old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year old Wally Funk to space.

The launch is set for 8 a.m. CDT or 9 a.m. ET.

You can watch the launch live in the video below.

Within the crew, Daemen will become the youngest person to travel to space while Funk will become the oldest.

The Blue Origin launch was announced earlier this year and was slated to happen right after Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report CEO.

However, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report made a bit of a surprise announcement a few weeks ago and was able to launch its founder, Richard Branson, into space earlier this month.

But Branson and Bezos aren't the only billionaires seeking a future in space. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to wish Bezos luck.

Blue Origin's launch will send the crew 66 miles above Earth. That means that the Blue Origin crew will fly higher than Branson's flight by 13 miles.

"We'll be building a road to space for the next generation to do amazing things, and those amazing things will improve things here on Earth," Bezos said at a news conference at Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas. "We really believe this flight is safe."