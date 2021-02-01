Black History Month begins Monday, February 1, 2021.

Also known as African-American History Month, it's the 95th anniversary of Black History Month.

This year is especially unique due to the heightened awareness of the African-American struggle and TheStreet taking this month to amplify voices from the African-American community that sometimes fall through the cracks.

Here's a preview of TheStreet's Special Report: Black History and Wall Street:

TheStreet's month-long special report takes a look at leaders both past and present reshaping business as usual on and off Wall Street.

Just last week, Walgreens appointed Rosalind 'Roz' Brewer, the first Black woman as chief operating officer. TheStreet's Tony Owusu reported the news and we took a look back at the biggest moments in Brewer's historic career.

This month, Owusu's series of reports extends from Wall Street to the Sports World.

Owusu will have a series of interviews focusing on minority-owned private equity firms and he'll have more in TheStreet's series, The Sport of Money. His interviews include leadership lessons by athletes like Terrell Davis, a two-time NFL champion and Hall of Famer.

TheStreet's Anuz Thapa is focusing on minority-owned business and he'll ntroduce viewers to the next generation of leaders, like Lauren Simmons, the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange.

Watch the video above to learn more about Black History Month.

Editor's note: this video was produced by TheStreet's Roland Marconi and TheStreet's Tony Owusu contributed to the report.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: