Private companies have been looking to SPACs more and more to go public. This is due to their streamlined approach to raising money.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings ( PSTH ) confirmed on June 4 that it was in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group for around $4 billion.

The deal values Universal Music around $42.4 billion, but it will not result in a merger. TheStreet's Corey Goldman writes Pershing Square SPAC in Talks to Buy Universal Music Group Stake and David Drapkin writes Ackman and PSTH Propose a One-of-a-Kind SPAC Deal.

