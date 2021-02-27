TheStreet continues its month-long video series: Black History, Wall Street, and Beyond. Today, the inspirational story of Bessie Coleman.

In 1921, Coleman soared the sky and became the first female African-American, Native-American pilot.

She inspired others with her notoriously dangerous performance at air shows in the United States. Later, she would earn her international pilot's license and be the first female African-American to do so.

Her nickname was 'Queen Bess' and Brave Bessie.

