AstraZeneca's Breast Cancer Treatment: What You Need to Know

AstraZeneca ( (AZN) - Get Report) announced on June 3 that Lynparza reduced the risk of relapse and death in breast cancer patients. Here's everything you need to know about the new treatment.

According to TheStreet's Rob Lenihan in his report, AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Relapse, Death in Breast Cancer Patients, Lynparza reduced the combined risk of recurrence of cancer or death from any cause by 42% compared to a placebo in a late-stage cancer trial. The results were published in the American Journal of Medicine.

Lynparza, developed with Merck & Co (MRK), reportedly generated more than $1 billion in sales last year.

Shares of the Cambridge, U.K. company were up 1.4% to $57.02 at last check.

