As gas prices rise, here are some tips for saving money at the pump

Gas prices rose during the final week of February, and an AAA report suggests they’ll keep climbing as drivers hit the road for Spring Break. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy joined TheStreet to discuss his top tips for saving money at the pump.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: Talk to me about some of your top tips for saving money at the pump. That is certainly something that is top of mind for many people, especially as we hit some of these seasonality factors.

PATRICK DE HAAN: Well, I think first and foremost, having an expectation of what to expect, being able to plan for what gas prices are might help the consumer say, hey, we're going to take a road trip in July or August because gas prices will be lower. Being prepared is certainly a far better consumer. Now when it comes to actually having to fill your tank competitively, shopping, not driving around. But there's an app for that, either using GasBuddy or Google or Waze. Motorists should always quickly check what gas prices are around them. They may be surprised when it comes to paying for that fill up. There's multitudes of ways of saving. Free loyalty programs, which most stations have reduced prices, credit card rebates. There are rewards. Stations have cash discounts, Even GasBuddy has a payments card. But all of it comes down to an educated consumer. Things like driving efficiently, using your cruise control, not hauling excess weight. There's a lot of different things that people can do to reduce what they're paying at the pump.