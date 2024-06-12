Apps may be to blame for your rising car insurance costs

A new report by the New York Times suggests your data is being shared while you drive, and it could be costing you.

TheStreet's Conway Gittens brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, June 12.

Full Video Transcript Below:

I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged at its June meeting. The Central Bank also indicated that there would only be one rate decrease coming this year.

Investors are also reacting to fresh data that revealed inflation remained moderate in May. Total consumer prices were surprisingly flat - logging the slowest rate of inflation since July 2022. Gasoline prices saw a big 3.6 percent drop last month and airline fares were down as well, which offset a rise in food prices and housing costs. Over the past 12 months, consumer inflation was up 3.3 percent in May, which was slower than the prior month, but still above the Fed’s 2 percent comfort level.

In other news - the apps on your phone may be the reason your car insurance coverage is getting more expensive. According to a report by the New York Times, car insurance companies are secretly collecting data on your driving habits through apps like Life360, MyRadar, and Gas Buddy.