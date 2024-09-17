Amazon is the latest company to return to the office

Skip to main content
Amazon forces corporate employees back to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company will now require all corporate employees to be in the office 5 days a week.

Conway Gittens: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Interest rates are top of mind for investors as the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting. Policymakers have new data to consider as they decide how deep of a cut to make. Retail sales surprisingly rose in August in a sign the economy remained on firm footing. Meanwhile, factory output rebounded sharply in August after a hurricane-related slowdown the prior month.

In other news…the list of high-profile corporate names ordering workers back to the office full time continues to grow. Amazon told its employees that all corporate workers must return to a five-day in-person work-week as of January 2025. Previously, Amazon only required workers to be in-office 3 days a week.