Amazon is the latest company to return to the office

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company will now require all corporate employees to be in the office 5 days a week.

Conway Gittens: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Interest rates are top of mind for investors as the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting. Policymakers have new data to consider as they decide how deep of a cut to make. Retail sales surprisingly rose in August in a sign the economy remained on firm footing. Meanwhile, factory output rebounded sharply in August after a hurricane-related slowdown the prior month.

In other news…the list of high-profile corporate names ordering workers back to the office full time continues to grow. Amazon told its employees that all corporate workers must return to a five-day in-person work-week as of January 2025. Previously, Amazon only required workers to be in-office 3 days a week.