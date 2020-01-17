A Trillion Here, A Trillion There: What Investors Need to Know About Alphabet and Microsoft

Davos is coming up, Alphabet is the fourth U.S. company to hit a trillion-dollar market cap, and Microsoft is aiming to be carbon negative by 2050.

Alphabet Joins the Trillion Dollar Club

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report is officially one of the cool kids.

Google's parent company is the fourth U.S. company to hit the mark, with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report hitting the level in 2018 and Microsoft reaching it for the first time in April 2019. Apple is currently the most valuable public U.S. company with a market cap of $1.38 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $1.27 trillion and now Alphabet. Since reaching its high in 2018, Amazon’s market cap is now down to $930 billion.

Alphabet shares have risen 6% this year amid strong momentum for large-cap technology stocks. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

So, who's next?

Microsoft Is Going Carbon Negative

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced its intentions to go carbon negative by 2050. It also intends on reducing carbon emissions by half by 2030.

CEO Satya Nadella said climate change would have a "devastating" effect on the world economy if global temperatures continue to rise, and vowed to cut carbon emissions from the company's supply chain.

Nadella spoke to TheStreet's Jim Cramer on Mad Money Thursday night.

"If the last decade has taught us anything, it's that technology built without these principles can do more harm than good," Nadella said at a media event in Redmond, Washington. "This is the decade for urgent action for Microsoft and all of us, We must begin to offset the damaging effects of climate change."

Is carbon-negative the new arms race?

