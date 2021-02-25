Airbnb History: From Renting an Air Mattress to Millions of Listings

Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report) reports its first quarterly earnings as a public company after the stock market closes Thursday.

Airbnb History

Airbnb got its start as AirBedandBreakfast.com and it was founded by roommates Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia. The company originated with an idea to rent out an air mattress in the pair’s living room.

Nathan Blecharczyk joined as chief technology officer and co-founder in February 2008.

In 2009, the company name was abbreviated to Airbnb and expanded from air mattresses to apartments, large homes, and other properties. Profit came from service fees for bookings as well as 20% of options offered by property owners.

The company acquired a German competitor, Accoleo on May 31, 2011. Airbnb was valued at roughly $10 billion after a $450 million investment by TPG Capital in 2014. In 2016, the company value increased to $30 billion after receiving funding from Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures.

The company acquired Canadian-based Luxury Retreats International for about $300 million in 2017. Like many companies, Airbnb suffered when COVID shut down the travel industry in 2020 and the company was forced to restructure.

The company went public with a valuation of more than $100 billion in August 2020. Airbnb now offers 3 million listings in 65,000 cities.