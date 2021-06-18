TheStreet home
UBS Global Wealth Manager's Advice for Recent Graduates Facing Debt
Faced with student debt, a slowly improving jobs market, and often limited financial literacy, many recent graduates are in need of guidance to begin their financial futures on solid footing.

TheStreet's Tracy Byrnes discusses how graduates can navigate financial concerns with UBS Global Wealth Manager Paula Polito.  Focused especially on young women, Polito offers several tips for making smart financial decisions on paying student loans, credit card debt, and putting money aside in savings.

Related: Why More Women Need to Take a Seat at the Money Table—and How Men Can Help

She encourages recent grads to reach out to mentors for financial advice and to think carefully about their financial futures.

Watch the video excerpt above. See the full interview here.

