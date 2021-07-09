Real Money's Doug Kass Takes a Non-Consensus Approach to Investing

Doug Kass is the president of Seabreeze Partners Management Inc. Until 1996, he was a senior portfolio manager at Omega Advisors, a $6 billion investment partnership.

Before that, he was executive senior vice president and director of institutional equities of First Albany Corporation and JW Charles/CSG. He also was a General Partner of Glickenhaus & Co. and held various positions with Putnam Management and Kidder, Peabody.

Kass received his bachelor's from Alfred University and received a master's of business administration in finance from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1972.

He co-authored "Citibank: The Ralph Nader Report" with Nader and the Center for the Study of Responsive Law and currently serves as a guest host on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

See Doug's latest stories here. If you don't have a Real Money subscription, sign up here.