Meet Real Money's Cannabis Expert, Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the cannabis financial news site Green Market Report. She is an award-winning journalist who has covered the cannabis industry for the last eight years.

Debra is often a panel guest or moderator at cannabis conferences and is considered a thought leader in the industry. She has appeared on Yahoo Finance TV, Cheddar TV, and Bold TV to speak about the financial aspects of the industry.

