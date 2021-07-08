TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Meet Real Money's Cannabis Expert, Debra Borchardt
Meet Real Money's Cannabis Expert, Debra Borchardt

Meet Debra Borchardt, Real Money's Award-Winning Cannabis Expert

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
24

Debra Borchardt is the CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the cannabis financial news site Green Market Report. She is an award-winning journalist who has covered the cannabis industry for the last eight years. 

Debra is often a panel guest or moderator at cannabis conferences and is considered a thought leader in the industry. She has appeared on Yahoo Finance TV, Cheddar TV, and Bold TV to speak about the financial aspects of the industry. 

See Debra's latest stories here. If you don't have a Real Money subscription, sign up here.

Related Videos

RM Contributor Helene Meisler
Play
Video

Meet Helene Meisler, One of Real Money's Best Technicians

RM Contributor - Guilfoyle
Play
Video

Meet Real Money Contributor Stephen Guilfoyle

RM Contributor Bob Lang
Play
Video

Meet Real Money Contributor Bob Lang

RM Contributor Cramer
Play
Video

Jim Cramer: "Here's Why You Want to Subscribe to Real Money"

RM Contributor Versace
Play
Video

Meet Chris Versace, Real Money's Thematic Investing Strategist

Reopening in Hong Kong, Airports
Play
Video

Real Money Experts Debate Reopening Stocks from Disney to Coca-Cola (Video)

Trump Administration's Possible Cannabis Crackdown Could Backfire With Businesses, Voters
Play
Video

Cannabis Stocks to Watch in 2021

Image: Home Construction
Play
Video

Investing In a Reopening Economy - Real Money Experts