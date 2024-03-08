Dr. Burton Malkiel, American economist and author of 'A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' discusses what he thinks of the crypto craze as Bitcoin tests its all-time high.

Bitcoin has been on a tear, ripping past $70,000 on Friday, a new record high for the world's largest crypto. While Bitcoin has seen more mainstream adoption, there are still some skeptics. Dr. Burton Malkiel, American economist and author of 'A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' joined TheStreet to discuss what he thinks of the crypto craze.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SARA SILVERSTEIN: And is there any piece of investment advice that you hear now or ever? That’s just a real pet peeve of yours that drives you crazy?

DR. BURTON MALIKEL:

Well, I will give you an example now where people are pouring money into what is a speculative asset class and where I think a lot of people are likely to be hurt, and that is Bitcoin.

And the problem, I think, is that in some sense, Bitcoin is a terrible currency to use. Why would I want to go and buy my cup of Starbucks coffee with a currency that’s up $2,000 or down $2,000 in a single day and I have no idea how many Bitcoin I’m going to have to use to buy my cup of coffee. In some sense, it’s so volatile, it’s not really a useful currency. And the problem is that it is useful for some purposes.