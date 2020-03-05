Looking to invest in this volatile market? What about protecting your 401k?

Jim Cramer weighs in on what you need to know about a market driven by fears around the coronavirus.

On Wednesday's TheStreet Live With Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross, Cramer asked viewers to weigh in on whether or not they're more worried about their 401k's or the coronavirus.

On Twitter, a lot of viewers had polarizing takes: both or none.

So, let's tackle both.

The Coronavirus Case By Case

First, let's break down the coronavirus cases both worldwide and in the United States.

There are over 95,000 cases worldwide, with over 3,300 deaths. Over 80 countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

South Korea has over 5,700 cases of the virus, with 35 deaths. Italy has over 3,000 cases and 100 deaths. And Iran has over 3,500 cases, with over 100 deaths.

Bosnia, Poland and Switzerland have all announced their first cases of the virus. And 10 Icelandic nationals have also tested positive.

Now let’s turn our attention to the U.S.

There are over 160 cases of the virus in the United States. Over 50 of those cases are in California, which prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for the state. Texas has 11 cases of the virus. New York has 11 cases as well. And Nebraska has 13 cases.

Washington state has over 40 cases. Utah, Wisconsin, and North Carolina all have confirmed cases. And Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Illinois, and Arizona all have at least two confirmed cases.

So, What's On Cramer's Mind?

"The insanity of this moment can be summarized in one evening: No one is paying attention to what is happening at real companies. They are too busy looking at the futures," wrote Cramer in his morning column on Real Money.

"Yep, Wednesday night I saw some remarkable things happen. Three very important companies reported: Marvell Technology (MRVL) , Splunk (SPLK) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) . All three were trading like wild banshees before their calls."

