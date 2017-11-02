Jane King has today's top stories:

Tax Reform is Expected Today:

The Republicans tax reform plan reportedly includes a reduction in the corporate tax rate to 20% but just temporarily. There are also changes to pass-through income. The tax plan will go to committee next week so further changes could happen. Also today, President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell for Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Earnings for DowDupont Are Leased:

DowDupont (DWDP) is out with earnings. It beat expectations turning 55 cents a share versus the expected 42 cents. The company did say global workforce reductions are part of a plant to help it save $3 billion. This is the first quarterly report as a combined company.

It's a Win For The Houston Astros:

The Houston Astros won their first World Series, beating the Dodgers 5 to 1 in game 7.

Watch More with TheStreet:

