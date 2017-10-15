Forty-nine years with the New York Yankees convinced trainer Gene Monahan of one thing.

"They [the Yankees] are a wild bunch," Monahan told TheStreet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at an event for Conair, of which he is a spokesman. "What makes them great is they are a wild bunch of young people."

The Yankees just defeated the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS and are getting ready to take on the Houston Astros.

"I think they are going to do very well," added Monahan, who has seven World Series rings, a testament to the powerhouse that is the Yankees. He was wearing one of the diamond-encrusted rings on Tuesday.

"It's a young team. They have their veterans, which are great," he said. "If they get off to a good start and win that first wild-card playoff game and get their pitching ready, they're going to be hard to beat."

Monahan spoke to us about starting his second career with Nascar.

"I loved racing all my life, even as I loved baseball when I was a kid," Monahan told TheStreet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at an event for Conair, of which he is a spokesman. "They [racing reps] came a-calling on my door."

"I go, 'What do you want with me?' They said very, very nicely. 'We'd like you to come and help our kids out.' "

"They" were from Hendricks Motorsports, whose drivers are Jimmy Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Naturally, Monahan has moved from the Northeast to the heart of Nascar in North Carolina, a region he wanted to live in.

Watch More with TheStreet :

Editors' pick: Originally published Oct. 12.