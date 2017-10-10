For average Joe's, one career is quite enough, thank you very much.

But legendary New York Yankees trainer Gene Monahan is not your average Joe. After wrapping up a lifetime, 49 years, with the Yankees, he started a second career with his second love—racing, specifically Nascar.

"I loved racing all my life, even as I loved baseball when I was a kid," Monahan told TheStreet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at an event for Conair, of which he is a spokesman. "They [racing reps] came a-calling on my door."

"I go, 'What do you want with me?' They said very, very nicely. 'We'd like you to come and help our kids out.' "

"They" were from Hendricks Motorsports, whose drivers are Jimmy Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Naturally, Monahan has moved from the Northeast to the heart of Nascar in North Carolina, a region he wanted to live in.

