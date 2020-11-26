TheStreet
VIDEO
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

10 Things You Don't Know About Thanksgiving

Need to break the ice over thanksgiving dinner? Try giving the table a little Thanksgiving trivia.
Author:
Publish date:

Sitting around the dinner table during Thanksgiving can at times feel routine-like. Here are a few facts that will give your favorite meal of the year a new life. 

1. The first American Thanksgiving took place in the fall of 1621; it lasted three days and was attended by pilgrims and Wampanoag Native Americans.

2. Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers, according to Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest plumbing service.

3. Only male turkeys, called toms, gobble. Females, called hens, cackle.

4. Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be our national bird. An eagle, he wrote in a letter to his daughter, had "bad moral character." A turkey was a "much more respectable bird."

5. Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday. Canadians celebrate it too. Except they do it the second Monday in October.

6. Thanksgiving is the reason we have TV dinners! In 1953 Swanson had so much extra turkey that a salesperson suggested they package it in aluminum and sell it with sides like sweet potatoes - ta-da! 

7. Wild turkeys can run 12 miles an hour and they are actually adept swimmers.

8. If you feel groggy after a Thanksgiving meal, it's partially because turkey meat contains tryptophan, an amino acid that the body uses to make serotonin, a neurotransmitter in the brain that regulates sleep.

9. Each year, the president of the U.S pardons a turkey and spares it from being eaten for Thanksgiving dinner.

10. Californians consume the most turkey in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day!

Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday?
MARKETS

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Black Friday?

The True History of Thanksgiving
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND

The True History of Thanksgiving

My Thanksgiving Story of Thanks
STOCKS

My Thanksgiving Story of Thanks

5. Health care needs you
Sponsored Story

Tax Deductible Medical Expenses Checklist

Jim Cramer Katherine Ross Lead
JIM CRAMER

Why Jim Cramer Is Thankful for Robinhood Investors, Janet Yellen This Thanksgiving

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Slack Technologies, Nordstrom: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Wall Street Coronavirus Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq at Record Close; Salesforce Down on Slack Deal Talks

WidePoint Corporation Lead
INVESTING

WidePoint Wins $500M Homeland Security Pact for Managed Services