What's a Twitch Recap (and How to Find Yours)

If you're a social-media user, as most of us are these days, you may have noticed that over the years more and more social-media companies are offering end-of-year roundups that show off fun bits for you to look back on.

These are typically popular with users, who enjoy not only seeing a colorful illustrated summary of their year but also sharing them on social media with their friends. They also want to see what other people's recaps look like.

Meta's (META) - Get Free Report Facebook and Instagram platforms have both offered Year in Review for several years in a row. They've tweaked the features over time and enabled users to customize so the roundups don't spit up embarrassing events like awkward family videos or pictures of long-gone exes.

While Google's (GOOG) - Get Free Report YouTube participated in YouTube Rewind, its yearly roundup, for a decade, it announced late last year via Twitter that it would cease doing so.

"We no longer feel that a single video YouTube creates can reflect the full breadth of our creator community," Google said. "We're excited to pass the baton to creators to give each creator community the space to celebrate the YouTube that’s most important to them!"

Even though YouTube opted out, there's no shortage of interest in year-in-review features to enjoy. Now Twitch, the Amazon-owned (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming website, has released its own annual Twitch Recap, and we'll tell you how to find it.

How to Get Twitch Recap

For those unfamiliar with Twitch and how it works:

The platform enables anyone to join and stream a wide variety of content, as well as to monetize their streams after they attract a certain number of followers.

Originally founded as a videogame-streaming website in 2011, Twitch was acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $970 million and has since diversified beyond gaming, now attracting artists, musicians, podcasters, and more.

If you use Twitch and you'd like to see how your year went, the company has made it very easy to access. All you have to do is log into Twitch and then click the link in the tweet below to be taken to your own personal recap.

The recap doesn't only cover the people who streamed on Twitch in 2022, but also your behavior as a viewer, showing off your favorite streamers, most-used emotes, favorite streaming categories, and how many hours you spent watching.

The Rising Popularity of Twitch

Amazon was smart to buy Twitch when it did, as the platform continues to grow at an intense pace.

In 2021 Twitch generated $2.6 billion in revenue, a 41% increase over 2020. And the tweet above shows that 11 million people signed up to stream on Twitch in 2022 so far, which indicates that this platform will probably continue its mad growth spurt.

Twitch also saw a major uptick in users during 2020. Many turned to it as an alternative method of making money during the pandemic or simply as a safe way to connect with other people. By 2021 the platform had nine million active streamers per month.

Twitch caught major flak, however, when it announced in September that its revenue sharing with top creators would be changed from a 70/30 split to a 50/50 split.

Since then, many have deserted the platform to look for better deals, such as indie streaming site Kick, which allows streamers to keep 95% of what they earn from subscriptions.