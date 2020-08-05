Isaias leaves nearly 4 million without power

Isaias spared us in Florida. It was a whole lot of nothing. In fact, we had sunny skies as the Tropical Storm passed by just 80 miles offshore. Strengthening took place on Monday as Isaias approached the Carolina coast, and it made landfall as a category 1 hurricane Monday night.

The significant impact on the US power grid did not happen until Tuesday, however. It was remarkable seeing the wind gust reports out of parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast yesterday. Gusts above 60mph were common. The New York City area had confirmed gusts to near 80mph during the afternoon.

The result was tremendous amounts of rain and flooding to inland areas of the region, but just as devastating were the power outages. Most importantly, several fatalities have been reported, unfortunately.

Poweroutage.US reports that nearly 4 million people were without electricity yesterday evening. Outages stretched right up the interstate 95 corridor from South Carolina to Maine. The population centers of Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and the entire state of Connecticut and New Jersey were impacted. Some of the pictures out of the area today are incredible.

ConEd (NYSE: ED) said that Isaias impacts are third only to 2011's Hurricane Irene and Super-Storm Sandy in 2012 in terms of total power outages. What’s cool though is that Manhattan had basically zero power outage reports. How so? Historians (and current Manhattanites) know that power lines are buried on the island. So they are A-OK!

From a trading perspective, real-time power prices were in the gutter on Tuesday due to the massive population without electricity. Single-digit prices were common – normally a summer afternoon sees prices at least in the $20s or $30s.

The heat returns next week across the country, so we should quickly see a pick-up in nationwide demand.

Map source: PowerOutage.US