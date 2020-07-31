TheStreet
HomeMarkets
Search

Southern Company with solid results

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

This has been the busiest week for US corporate earnings of the Q2 season. NextEra reported to the street last week, and investors were generally satisfied with the Florida-based utility’s results. More broadly, about 85% of US firms have beaten EPS expectations, well above the long-term average which is in the 70-75% range. So while Q2 was devastating for the economy, the saving grace is that companies weathered the storm better than feared.

A few more key utilities sector constituents have reported their results, too. Southern Company (SO) is among them. The Atlanta-based utility is one to watch for a gauge on how the industry is performing across the Southeast.

SoCo reported a solid beat on the bottom line and reiterated its 2020 guidance. Unfortunately, ongoing uncertainty remains regarding the Plant Vogtle saga. Southern had $152 million pre-tax charge for a probable loss on Vogtle construction. Mild weather also hurt to a small extent.

The elephant in the room is of course COVID-19. Coronavirus impacted second quarter retail sales by 7.5% versus the same quarter a year ago despite a 4.7% increase in residential load growth. More recently, Southern said retail sales have been improving during July – all while new daily infections had been on the rise in the Peach State.

What else has been going on at Southern Company? It’s a fascinating story – one that is indicative of the overall industry trends. Morningstar notes that SO has experienced one of the more dramatic shifts in its generation mix – away from coal and toward natural gas. Back in 2000, about 80% of SoCo’s generation came from dirty coal. Morningstar analysts expect coal to represent less than 20% of generation by 2030. Southern has a goal of being low to no-carbon by 2050. It could happen.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from TradingView.com

Comments

Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Natural gas hits record power burn

Low prices, hot temps make for a record-shattering month

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Tropics heating up

Isaias may be forming in the Atlantic

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Technical Take: Utilities finding relative support?

XLU vs. SPY at low-end of historical range

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

NextEra beats on earnings, reports little impact from COVID-19

XLU's biggest holding was not much changed on Friday

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Bailout nation - Illinois & Ohio face scandals

ComEd of Chicago and FirstEnergy in Ohio under scrutiny

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

A bullish stance on America - is that bad for natural gas?

Energy bankruptcies surge as US data beats expectations

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Oil's rebound means NG prices under pressure

Coal & nuclear demand may see an increase this month

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

NextEra earnings preview

The utilities sector behemoth reports Friday pre-market

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Utilities raising dividends in 2020

Outlook remains uncertain given apparent stimulus expiration

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Record high July power demand in the Lone Star State

Hot temps, windy conditions make for an interesting afternoon

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT