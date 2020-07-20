Oil's rebound means NG prices under pressure

Over the weekend, I reviewed commodity performances over the last three months. WTI crude oil is up a whopping 120% while US Henry Hub natural gas is down 3%. Utilities are closely watching the movements in these key commodities as summer heats up across the country. Higher natural gas prices mean higher power prices as natty is the marginal fuel for most areas of the country.

The narrative goes that higher oil prices, which we have obviously seen, will lead to more oil & gas exploration and production firms sticking around to drill. That drilling producers basically free ‘associated natural gas’ – a byproduct of oil drilling.

So the market landscape has changed markedly of late. WTI is hovering around the $40 level, plenty profitable enough for E & P names to keep on pumping. So natural gas prices have been relatively stable between $1.50 and $2.00 despite an intensely hot July across the CONUS.

July 2020 looks to rank in the top 3 hottest months on record (EIA data goes back to 1950). 2011’s and 2012’s July could end up being hotter than this month, but it’ll be close.

Hot July temps and low natural gas prices means record daily natural gas power burn for electricity generation is likely in the cards sometime this week or next week. Stats-junkies like me are closely monitoring the real-time data to see when the magical record – above 44.6 Bcf/day – is hit.

Utility managers are ensuring they have purchased ahead enough natural gas to meet demand.

What’s also interesting is that strong demand for natural gas means coal may see a short-lived uptick in its usage to generate power. As more natural gas-fired plants hit their max output levels, next in the generation stack is often coal or nuclear. Renewables generation is usually weak this time of year with light afternoon winds and solar gen not too strong during the 4-8pm timeframe.

