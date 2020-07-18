NextEra earnings preview

Utilities on TheStreet
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

NextEra reports earnings this coming Friday before the market open. It’s the biggest stock, by far, in the utilities sector with a market cap of $135 (the next highest is just $80 billion). All eyes will be on the data. In terms of price-action, the stock has come full-circle from its 52-week highs touched earlier this year before the COVID-19 crash.

The stock was above $280, then fell hard to $170 during late March. But here we are – back near the all-time high as an impressive rebound was confirmed on Friday with a 3% advance. NextEra closed at $275 in advance of next week’s earnings report.

Taking a step back and a broader look, it’s been a rough earnings season already but also an ok one so far. How can that be?? Well, earnings are set to plummet 44% for the second quarter according to FactSet – the worst since the dreaded fourth quarter of 2008 when S&P 500 earnings fell 69%. Yet the beat-rate, or how corporate earnings per share verifies relative to analyst expectations, is 73% so far - a bit better than the 5-year average. Revenues beats have been even stronger relative to analyst expectations.

Utilities don’t start reporting in earnest until this coming week though, so they have a lot to prove. Expectations are not low either. The market anticipates the utilities sector to have an earnings decline of