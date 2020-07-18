NextEra earnings preview

NextEra reports earnings this coming Friday before the market open. It’s the biggest stock, by far, in the utilities sector with a market cap of $135 (the next highest is just $80 billion). All eyes will be on the data. In terms of price-action, the stock has come full-circle from its 52-week highs touched earlier this year before the COVID-19 crash.

The stock was above $280, then fell hard to $170 during late March. But here we are – back near the all-time high as an impressive rebound was confirmed on Friday with a 3% advance. NextEra closed at $275 in advance of next week’s earnings report.

Taking a step back and a broader look, it’s been a rough earnings season already but also an ok one so far. How can that be?? Well, earnings are set to plummet 44% for the second quarter according to FactSet – the worst since the dreaded fourth quarter of 2008 when S & P 500 earnings fell 69%. Yet the beat-rate, or how corporate earnings per share verifies relative to analyst expectations, is 73% so far - a bit better than the 5-year average. Revenues beats have been even stronger relative to analyst expectations.

Utilities don’t start reporting in earnest until this coming week though, so they have a lot to prove. Expectations are not low either. The market anticipates the utilities sector to have an earnings decline of