House democrats call for the US to be carbon-neutral by 2050

Aren’t you so happy that it’s already Presidential election season once again? I must tread lightly on this topic! But I will focus on what the upcoming general election could mean for utility companies and how the financial markets are expecting things to play out.

Democrats in the House of Representatives got off to a hot start earlier this week as they unveiled a special climate report. The report was originally slated to be delivered back in March, but COVID-19 had its say, and delayed the release. While not directly tied to the upcoming general election, it may give clues as to the plans the democrats may have should they take control of both chambers of Congress.

The report calls for the US to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A lofty goal reminiscent of the Green New Deal championed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

An important piece of the plan for utility companies is the buildout of key transmission lines across crucial corridors of the US. The report specifically noted that “Congress also should direct FERC to remove roadblocks in power markets that slow the growth of electricity generation from clean sources.” Utilities will closely monitor this topic should the Democratic party gain control of the entire legislative branch as well as the White house come November.

I like to monitor financial markets, of course. And that includes betting markets as they can give much better clues as to future event outcomes. Right now, according to the betting sites, a democrat has a 60% chance to win the White House in 2020 (Joe Biden accounts for much of that chance, but there is a small possibility it could be another member of ole Joe’s party). The money holds a 60% chance as well that the Democratic Party gains control of the Senate while there is a whopping 80-85% likelihood that the Dems keep House control.

All told, the chances of a Democratic sweep in 2020 are about 50/50. Of course, odds can quickly change as new events take place. And just because an outcome has a low chance of happening doesn’t mean it won’t happen – see 2016 when we had Brexit happen in June, Donald Trump win in November, and the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.

