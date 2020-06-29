Energy weekly review

Natural gas: The prompt-month was higher early last week, above $1.70, but then fell steadily to Friday’s July contract expiration. 25-year lows were reached on Thursday and Friday before a little late buying Friday afternoon on light volume led to a settle near $1.50. The week’s low tick was $1.432 – you have to go back to August 1995 to find a price beneath it for the continuous prompt-month. Cash prices were near $1.30-$1.40 at times for next-day spot markets – the lowest since December 1998. TEA has interns who weren’t born yet the last time natural gas was this cheap. Adjust these numbers for inflation, and it’s the equivalent of about $0.75 compared to the mid-1990s – meaning $1.50 today has the same purchasing power at $0.75 then.





EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Last week, the EIA reported a build of 120 Bcf for the week-ending June 19. Consensus was +105 Bcf with a forecast range of 100 to 114. ICE futures trading had indicated an increase of 112 Bcf. The year-ago build was 103 Bcf and the 5-yr average was 87 Bcf. Storage is now 3.012 Tcf, 34% above a year ago and 18% above the 5-yr average. The natural gas seasonal injection running total is +1026 Bcf vs the 5yr avg of +852.

Oil: Oil prices spiked to $41.63 at the high last week, but then eased back to $37 by Thursday and Friday. Inventories are at record levels, but prices continue to hang in there. It’s been a wild ride from negative $40 two months ago to positive $40 today. The entire oil curve is in the upper $30s to low $40s as the market has normalized in a big way. Energy equities have benefited – the best performing sector since the March 23 low in the stock market. In general, the better the economy, the higher oil prices can go – and the lower natural gas prices may fall.