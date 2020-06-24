Utilities on TheStreet
Special report: 'Technicals Wednesday' on Natural Gas

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

I usually keep technical analysis to “Technicals Sunday” here on Utilities on the Street, but we had an interesting development take place this week on the January 2021 contract of natural gas. It broke the key $2.90 support level after having rallied from $2.45 to $3.20 earlier this year.

The breakdown also represents more than a 10% drawdown from the high during the springtime. It’s an important move considering that the calendar 2021 strip had been outperforming the rest of the natural gas curve – that could now be in jeopardy heading into the back-half of the year.

The narrative had been: near-term natural gas prices would be under pressure given the light demand environment driven by the COVID-19 recession. Apart of the narrative, lower oil prices from weak economic growth would drive oil & gas exploration and production firms to go bust – or at least curtail their oil drilling plans.

And we have seen that. The energy sector has seen tremendous pressure to cut production, but oil prices have rallied faster than many thought. Higher oil prices means more associated natural gas can be produced – that then puts downward pressure on natural gas.

So we are seeing the pricing pressure extend into 2021 now, it appears.

Technically, the breakdown below $2.90 may warrant a price objective to near $2.70 in the near-term. The January 2021 contract has already fallen a quick nickel to a dime below the prior support level.

Meanwhile, prices for the back-half of 2020 are making fresh all-time low (as is much of the natural gas strip). So it’s good to be a ‘natural’ buyer right now. Producers who have not been hedging are experiencing pain.

A good technician will always adjust his or her viewpoint when new chart developments take place. This is one of those times. I had been saying Jan21 is bullish until it breaks $2.90 – it has broken it, so not the chart is guilty until proven innocent.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from TradingView.com

