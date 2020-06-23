SCOTUS OKs Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Infrastructure build-out has constantly been a carrot dangling in front of investors and citizens alike in the last few years. It’s become a running joke on Finance Twitter – “looks like it’s Infrastructure Week again!” – then of course nothing is every passed (let alone signed into law).

The natural gas pipeline situation is one of a few key pieces when it comes to energy mechanics in this country. We all hear about protests when pipelines are built and the inevitable pipeline explosions that happen – we just had one a few weeks ago in Kentucky (again!).

Last week, the Supreme Court of the United States issued an order that removed a roadblock to building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Environmental activists were not pleased with the High Court’s decision. The case was the “United States Forest Service vs. Cowpasture River Preservation Association”.

Within the landmark ruling, the Court dictated that the Appalachian Trail and the pipeline can both exist. The issue was a 0.1 mile pipeline 600 feet underneath the George Washington National Forest. A problem arose with the Fourth Circuit court said that the Forest Service had no authority to issue a special permit to allow the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority, “sometimes a complicated regulatory scheme may cause us to miss the forest for the trees, but at bottom, these cases boil down to a simple proposition: A trail is a trail, and land is land.”

So this is good news for those looking to transport natural gas around the country to promote a more efficient energy and power grid, but a blow to those seeking to protect national forests. You can make the call on which camp you fall into. But for utility companies, infrastructure is a big deal.

A new pipeline adjacent to a natural gas power plant or even a large area of residential consumers can be very beneficial for some parties. Utility risk managers must stay on their game when it comes to the latest happenings in the courts and in Washington.

