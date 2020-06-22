Utilities on TheStreet
Top Stories
Markets

High natural gas demand on our doorstep

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Record natural gas power burn may be in sight for the US power markets. Power burn is natural gas used as the fuel to run power plants to generate electricity. Hot summer temps and low gas prices is the recipe for high natural gas demand this time of year.

The latest temperature outlook published by the National Weather Service indicates that the upcoming 6-10 day period as well as the 8-14 day timeframe and even the week 3-4 outlook all feature extensive regions with warmer than usual risks.

There is a slight caveat to that that language though – like anything in today’s media, context is required. The ‘average’ is traditionally the 30-year average. In this case, the weather community uses the 1981 to 2010 period. Next year, it will shift to the 1991-2020 timeframe. And the most recent ten years have been very hot!

So the temperature anomaly maps will actually not be quite as dramatic when heat waves strike.

Back to the power markets – the heat in the near-term will hit the Northeast hard. The Northeast can burn a lot of gas given the huge population centers across the megalopolis.

If we really want to see record power burn, we need Texas to heat up. Dallas in July can easily feature afternoon high temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees. While the outlook does not suggest cool risks, it appears the major heat will not be found in the lone star state.

Natural gas prices for July delivery are near $1.70, pretty much record lows given the time of year. 25-year lows were put in place earlier this year at the $1.50 mark for the continuous prompt-month contract, but July and August contracts usually command a slight premium versus the low demand shoulder months of the spring and autumn.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Map source: NOAA

Comments

Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Technical Sunday: a bullish consolidation on the Solar ETF

TAN seeking to revisit the February highs?

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Utilities & Energy Weekly Summary

Oil surges, gas falls. Mixed equities. Eyes on COVID.

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Lyft's 2030 all EV goal

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company seeks to reduce its carbon footprint

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Flared gas garnering scrutiny in Texas

Regulator concerned about sharp rise in recent years

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Natural gas daily recap: June 16

The prompt drops to a two-month low, weakest cash since 1998

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Cash NG at lowest single-day price since 1998

$1.46 Gas Day 16 clear is the lowest single-day settle in more than 20 years

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

MISO OMS survey may spell trouble

Reserve margins looking ahead are tighter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Technicals Sunday: beware the false breakout

10-year yield hits 95bps, then drops fast

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

EIA expects a 14% drop in natural gas production

This month's report suggests bearish storage this year, but bullish risks thereafter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

International LNG prices fall back

Dutch TTF drops back below US Henry Hub

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT