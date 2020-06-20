Utilities on TheStreet
Top Stories
Markets

Utilities & Energy Weekly Summary

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

First of all - happy summer solstice! What better way to kick off the season than by checking out the week that was in the utilities & energy complex?

WTI crude oil surged 10% last week as a general sense of optimism regarding the global economic recovery permeated the markets, though sharp daily increases in new COVID-19 cases along the southern tier of the US left many traders doubting the rally.

Natural gas prices fell nearly 4% as oil rose. We have seen the inverse correlation recently as the higher oil prices go, the more incentive producers have to keep drilling away for oil & gas. Associated natural gas is of course nearly free when producing crude oil in the shale regions of the country thanks to fracking technology.

In the equities spaces, utility stocks had a rough go of it while the S&P 500 jumped last week. XLU fell 2%, getting hit hard on Friday despite interest rates remaining quite low. The benchmark US 10-year yield remains near the 70 basis points mark. The energy sector ETF, XLE, fell just 0.6%.

In other niche areas that I monitor, the solar ETF (TAN) had a stellar week, climbing more than 3% as the push for renewables received another boost from BP who reported they would focus more on renewable generation versus coal, gas, and oil in the coming years and decades.

The wind ETF (FAN) was also up, but just 1%. MLPs, very dividend-heavy (and hence riskier in a way due to cash flow issues right now among its company holdings), were up 2%. Oil & gas producers ETF fell more than 3% as a big jump in oil prices did little for oil stocks.

Looking ahead, the market will closely monitor the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19. Forget fears of a second wave – many parts of the nation, namely southern states and California, are still struggling with the first wave. The widely-followed IMHE model now projects more than 200,000 deaths from the virus by October 1.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from Tradingview.com

Comments

Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lyft's 2030 all EV goal

The San Francisco-based ride-sharing company seeks to reduce its carbon footprint

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Flared gas garnering scrutiny in Texas

Regulator concerned about sharp rise in recent years

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Natural gas daily recap: June 16

The prompt drops to a two-month low, weakest cash since 1998

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Cash NG at lowest single-day price since 1998

$1.46 Gas Day 16 clear is the lowest single-day settle in more than 20 years

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

MISO OMS survey may spell trouble

Reserve margins looking ahead are tighter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Technicals Sunday: beware the false breakout

10-year yield hits 95bps, then drops fast

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

EIA expects a 14% drop in natural gas production

This month's report suggests bearish storage this year, but bullish risks thereafter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

International LNG prices fall back

Dutch TTF drops back below US Henry Hub

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

90% clean energy by 2035? UC Berkeley says yes

Lower utility bills, more jobs is achievable

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

BP cuts white-collar workforce, focuses on renewables

14% of office workers may lose their job

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT