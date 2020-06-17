Utilities on TheStreet
Top Stories
Markets

Natural gas daily recap: June 16

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

- Natural gas futures fell $0.055, -3.3%, to settle at $1.614 on Tuesday, a two-month low

- Cash cleared at the lowest price since December 3, 1998; Cal 21 and beyond were about unchanged. The price spread between the January 2021 and July 2020 contract is $1.30 – an all-time high indicating severe near-term bearishness and optimism/premium for 2021.

- On the chart, support is near $1.50 while $1.97 is resistance

- This morning, natural gas is called a penny lower to $1.605

Natural gas prices fell hard again on Tuesday. And again, oil rallied. Prices briefly fell into the $1.50s, an all-time low for the July 2020 contract, as near-term demand is just not strong enough. LNG exports were also weak once more while production is off the lows. Despite one of the hottest Junes on record in the cards, other supply/demand factors as well as technical price momentum rule the day. Higher oil prices, in the $35-$40 range is enough to keep producers pumping oil which means higher natural gas production. So the more optimism there is about an economic recovery, the more bearish the supply outlook is. Monday night’s run of the European Weeklies weather model also lost substantial cooling degree days looking out through July. The bulls appear to need a lava-hot summer to get a price rally going – that may be a big ask.

- Cash prices at Henry Hub cleared at $1.38/MMBtu (-$0.065) for Gas Day 17, a 20+ year low
- ICE weekly futures suggest a build of 84 on June 18 and 106 Bcf on June 25. Fall 2020 futures put storage at 3.98 Tcf on November 12 (5-year average: 3.68 Tcf, 2019: 3.73 Tcf).

Crude oil rose $1.26 to settle at $38.38 on Tuesday. Gasoline was higher by $0.0414 to close at $1.1657. Heating oil futures added $0.0356 to settle at $1.137. Oil prices rose sharply for a second straight session ahead of today’s EIA inventory report. Stronger retail sales and continued optimism that the Fed will provide an adequate backstop fueled a risk-on rally. In bearish news, Beijing said they will close schools due to another COVID-19 outbreak and the state of Florida reported a sharp rise in new cases. Meanwhile, the IEA expects 2021 to be a record rebound in demand after a huge drop in 2020. This morning, WTI is lower by 2% to $37.50 following last night’s API storage forecast suggesting a 3.9 million barrel per day build in oil stocks. Today’s EIA report calls for a 1 million barrel build.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from Tradingview.com

Comments

Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cash NG at lowest single-day price since 1998

$1.46 Gas Day 16 clear is the lowest single-day settle in more than 20 years

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

MISO OMS survey may spell trouble

Reserve margins looking ahead are tighter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Technicals Sunday: beware the false breakout

10-year yield hits 95bps, then drops fast

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

EIA expects a 14% drop in natural gas production

This month's report suggests bearish storage this year, but bullish risks thereafter

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

International LNG prices fall back

Dutch TTF drops back below US Henry Hub

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

90% clean energy by 2035? UC Berkeley says yes

Lower utility bills, more jobs is achievable

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

BP cuts white-collar workforce, focuses on renewables

14% of office workers may lose their job

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Emerging from COVID-19

Regional power markets look ahead to a strong summer

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Technical Sunday: Xcel Energy

Cup and handle pattern identified

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

Record natural gas power burn

After a strong May, Texas kicks off June with high NG burns

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT