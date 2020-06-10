90% clean energy by 2035? UC Berkeley says yes

One of the coolest sites out there for researching renewables and storage is from the Goldman School of Public Policy at University of California Berkeley’s research lab. I publish a weekly Renewables Wednesday report at my day job, so I’m always curious when an interesting news study is published by UC Berkeley.

A vast new study was just published highlighting how plummeting solar, wind and battery costs can accelerate the clean electricity future. The researchers found that the power grid can function reliably with a whopping 90% of generation coming from power plants using fuel other than coal & natural gas by 2035.

The key, which was noted in the report, is that during demand spikes across the nation, we currently depend on fossil fuels. But that’s when batteries need to play a big role. If investments are made and technology evolves, then the grid can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by 70% versus 2019 levels.

I’m a finance guy, so I need to know about the costs of this very different electricity infrastructure. The researchers believe that costs would be about 10% lower in 2035 versus today’s levels if we indeed have a grid that is 90% from clean energy. Sign me up for that, but I’m still skeptical. How much in the way of government backing will be needed? After all, natural gas prices are already at 25-year lows, so how much incentive is really out there now? I’m hopeful the renewables trend keeps going and accelerates, but I’m also concerned low prices lead to lower investments.

The report was intentional to research the effects on jobs, too. They find that more than half a million jobs could be added per year with a staggering $1.7 trillion invested into the economy – without hitting the pocketbooks of Americans. I would be impressed with that!

We have an election on the way, and while other items seem more pressing right now than accelerating our shift to renewable energy, it will be a topic of debate. The next 10-15 years will continue to be exciting across the energy landscape.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi