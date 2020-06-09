BP cuts white-collar workforce, focuses on renewables

BP made big news on Monday announcing the oil major would cut about 15% of their workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak and economic fallout. CEO Bernard Looney also announced a broad measure to transition away from oil & gas and toward renewables. This comes as executives across corporate America is temporarily less concerned about ESG and more worried about profitability. It's important to note that the layoffs will mainly affect senior-level office staff as the corporation attempts to become more lean.

What’s ironic is that oil prices have rallied in a huge way since April. Recall when the prompt-month of WTI touched negative $40 per barrel – we are now at positive $40 per barrel. So oil producers are encourage by price-signal to return to the oil fields and drill, baby drill.

How does this affect US utility companies? Well if oil companies continue to lay off staff and cut operations, even with rising prices, then natural gas and power prices could risk moving higher. For some utilities, that would mean higher input costs to serve load. For other power plant operations, it could mean more revenue.

And then there’s the renewables side of the equation. Despite COVID-19, renewables seem to still be all the rage. More wind & solar is bad news for operators of coal & nuclear power plants on the surface. But consider this – on very hot summer afternoons and evening and during the coldest of winter mornings, there is naturally very little renewable power generation. If the grid depends more on renewables, then it will also lean on coal & nuclear when solar & wind is not available.

Storage will be a key player, obviously. The game changes when we can harness renewable power generation and hold for those demand spikes. It’s still too soon to tell how quickly we get to that point. COVID-19 will bring about new trends, but some old trends are too hard to break. BP’s news suggests the future could be coming sooner than we think.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from TradingView.com