Emerging from COVID-19

Power demand is finally coming back in the United States. Recent data suggests that after a very anemic late March and April, US power loads are recovering. The market generally expects this summer and next shoulder season to feature higher demand versus the spring, according to S & P Global/Platts.

State economies have begun to reopen, and even Los Angeles is looking to kickstart the city’s economy despite being one of the last areas to get hit hard by COVID-19. Of course, there are now fears of a harsh second wave of the pandemic come this fall – time will tell.

Meanwhile, demand for natural gas may hit record territory this summer due to cheap prices and a potentially hot June-July-August (and September) period. May’s 27 Bcf/day of natural gas demand for power generation was a record for the month. As the summer heats up, more natural gas is burned for electricity while residential/commercial natural gas usage drops sharply.

Platts expects power markets to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by late 2020 or early 2021, but predictions will ebb and flow as new data arrives. As always, it’s important to update your outlook when new information comes in. It’s like the old quote, “When my information changes,” he remembered that Keynes had said, “I change my mind. What do you do?”

But what have we seen so far? Electricity demand was reduced by 10% to 16% across the Northeast during the pandemics hardest impacts according to Platts – which pushed power prices down nearly 50% versus the same period in 2019. Out in California, where natural gas is 60% of the generation mix, June forwards are down more than 30% versus what was realized in June of 2019.

All the while, Texas hit a natural gas demand record to kick off June and the ERCOT RTO may be in store for a record power demand summer if the stars align – hot temps and a recovering state economy are key.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Map used with permission from WeatherModels.com