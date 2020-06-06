Record natural gas power burn

COVID-19 up-ended the US power markets. Utilities were forced to re-think how they do demand forecasting and had to re-budget expected revenue from power plants. What’s fascinating though is while there was a notable drop in power usage due to office buildings being largely empty, schools closing, and business in general shutting their doors, natural gas demand for power plant generation managed to hit a record high at 27 Bcf/day.

Nowhere was that more evident than in the great state of Texas. We industry-folk call in ERCOT. Platts reports that to kick-off June, Texas power plant natural gas demand hit 6.2 Bcf/day as afternoon high temperatures climbed to the 90s in places like Houston & Dallas – the key ERCOT demand centers. Nevertheless, local natural gas cash prices continue to be near 4-year lows.

Looking to next week, Texas will likely be caught high & dry from Cristobal’s impacts. The tropical storm, currently located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to strike Louisiana Sunday evening as a respectable 60-65 mph system. Heavy rains, some storm surge, and cool temperatures are expected for southeast Louisiana.

Cristobal’s remnants will then travel up the gut of the MISO regional transmission system (RTO) market during the first half of next week, delivery lots of rain to the Midwest.

All the while Texas will be burning a lot of natural gas with high temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Monday and Tuesday, driving what will likely be record natural gas demand for power generation given the time of year.

This could be just a sign of things to come this summer. Forecasters are calling for not only an active hurricane season, but also hot temperatures across much of the contiguous United States. Hot temps coupled with very low natural gas prices means huge nat gas usage for the next few months.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Temperature map used with permission from WeatherModels.com