MISO hits 100GW of demand on Tuesday

MISO eclipsed 100GW of load on Tuesday for the first time this year. Scorching temperatures for the Central & North regions, known as MISO Classic, resulted in above average demand. 100GW of load was also well above the RTO’s forecast peak. Evening storms dampened demand late as 129 reports of severe weather were noted across Minnesota & Wisconsin.

Wind generation was actually somewhat strong during the afternoon heat. Often wind backs down during the middle of the day then ticks back up overnight across the Midwest. Wind generation was about 14GW, or 15% of total generation, during the afternoon.

Real-time power prices have a way of spiking when demand exceeds the forecast, but for the most part prices were held in check on this early season record-breaking heat wave. More hot temps are on the way as a ‘ring of fire’ pattern continues for the Midwest.

The ring of fire happens when a high pressure ridge sits across the mid-section of the nation, directing afternoon storms around the ridge. It often yields very hot summertime temps for the Midwest along with intense bursts of mesoscale convective systems (MCS).. aka severe weather outbreaks.

The high pressure ridge will also be important for MISO South this weekend with regards to Tropical Storm Cristobal. Heavy rains are expected along the northern gulf coast across to the Florida peninsula. If Cristobal in fact approaches the Louisiana coast, it may leave Texas rather high and dry.

A hot & dry Texas could spell very high power demand for that RTO early next week as dry air is wrapped around the low pressure area. The Southeast power markets may experience a decline in load due to all of the rain and somewhat depressed afternoon temperatures.

Weather plays such a critical role this time of year for all RTOs, but the Midwest can be particularly at risk.

Image source: MISO Energy