Imagine – you’re a muni utility, and your big baseload generator is going on a 1-month outage during shoulder season. Normal stuff for a utility, but this also presents a significant market risk. What if market prices skyrocket due to unusually high demand in advance and through the outage window? The utility is going to be hit hard financially by having to pay-up for either a forward market purchase or if they really decide to roll the dice - buying from the RTO in the Day-Ahead and Real-Time Markets.

Here’s the good news – they don’t have to take this risk. The beauty of financial swaps (that is simply buying in the forward market via a financial contract) is that they can nearly eliminate the price risk that comes with having to cover their load due to generator outages. The nature of planned generator outages gives us ample time to analyze the market & risk, collect market offers, and execute the trade.

A natural behavioral pitfall is that once a unit has an outage scheduled, it can be difficult to pull the trigger on a forward market purchase since it may temporarily strain cash flows – much like buying insurance. they pay-up today to cover their needs & risks tomorrow. Buying the insurance is the prudent and responsible thing to do in many situations. they don’t want to risk market prices jumping if they can avoid it.

Enter: Base Rate Neglect. Base rate neglect as it pertains to the power industry & managing risk is a behavioral bias in which they suddenly veer from one market position to another because of the natural inclination not to act. Let me explain this precept via their earlier situation – the base-case when the generator is running is that its revenue will largely offset expenses from load purchases. So their risk is typically low in that normal situation. The situation changes when they have an outage – they must now ACT to reduce the risk.

It’s the action that can be difficult to bring ourselves to do. In order to return to their normal hedged situation, they must purchase a financial swap to reduce the risk. With the financial deal in place, they are then returned to their nearly fully hedged situation.

What can go wrong? Market prices will fluctuate after they buy the swap. It is tempting to see ‘how the hedge is performing’ as market prices ebb & flow – this is not wise. A hedge is not a speculative trade; the profit & loss does not matter. What matter is reducing risk during the generator’s outage window.

Another risk is the hedging location, timeframe, volume all could be unattractive to counterparties resulting in higher offer prices.



So there is a lot to consider. Managing risk is critical to maintain steady operations.