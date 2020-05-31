Technical Sunday: utilities rally in holiday-shortened week

Utilities jumped last week, beating the overall S & P 500 during the holiday-shortened trading week. XLU rallied nearly 6% while SPY added just 3%. On the XLU chart, buyers really stepped in with vigor at the $54 figure. It was a 10% gain to near $60 at the high late on Friday.

Technically speaking, $62 was the peak in early April. So there is plenty of work left to be done by the bulls to show a continuation of the rise from the March 23 low. All the while, SPY is above the 3,000 level and its 200-day moving average. The broad market ended the week at fresh rebound highs, more than 35% off the late March bottom.

For utilities, there may be resistance in the $62 to $65 range as this area was heavily traded during the back half of 2020. We technicians call this ‘overhead supply’ as it represents an area where those who bought shares may look to sell at their breakeven price. Behaviorally, we do this because investors anchor to their purchase price.

Looking closer at the Utilities sector and its components, there were some high flyers last week that helped to lift XLU. NextEra Energy (NEE) broke out to its highest mark since early March. NEE ended Friday at $255 after having bottomed during early May at $223. NextEra’s March low was $175. NextEra is easily the biggest weight in the sector at 15.25%. The nearest company is Dominion (D) at 8.5%.

So, as goes NextEra, so goes XLU. NextEra finds itself within about 10% of its 52-week high of $283.

Interest rates continue to meander from about 55 basis points to 80 basis points, and it actually fell rather sharply to end the month – a boon for debt-heavy utility firms.

Follow me on Twitter @MikeZaccardi

Chart used with permission from Tradingview.com