A New England Scorcher!

The heat is on across ISO-New England

Taking a swim in the Saint Lawrence River may have looked appealing for New England and Quebec residents on Wednesday as temperatures soared to near 100 degrees Fahrenheit and 35 degrees Celsius (for our friendly neighbors to the north!).

A few all-time May high temperatures were notched. Burlington, Vermont busted its monthly record by 2 degrees – reaching 95 degrees in the early afternoon. Many other spots hit record daily highs. Montreal, Quebec hit 35 Celsius – a record.

From a power markets and utility viewpoint, this was a very interesting afternoon since hot temperatures of course mean very high air conditioning load. Although the humidity was quite low, so that factor was not in play to a strong extent.

Another consideration is the New England Independent System Operator (NE-ISO) has a relatively large amount of “behind the meter” solar generation. What is that? It’s generation that the ISO does not see – think roof top solar panels. So that can cushion the strain on the system on hot, sunny days. The problem is that the sun begins to set in the late afternoon when temperatures are still rising, and power demand is on the increase.

And that was evident yesterday. Real-time power prices were calm midday when solar generation was the strongest, but then the late afternoon struck. The sun dipped in the sky, and power prices went to the moon. Ok, NE-ISO did not lose their shirt, but prices did print above $100 for several hours.

That kind of price spike is impressive given weak demand caused by COVID-19 impacts. Not to mention natural gas prices are extremely low.

So it was a big day for the region. Is another in store? We’ll have to tune-in to NE-ISO’s real-time data display to find out! Image from ISO-NE.

Chart from NE-ISO

Follow me on Twitter @mikezaccardi