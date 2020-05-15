Storm's a brewin

Utilities on TheStreet
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT

It’s May, and we may have a named tropical cyclone off the Florida coast soon. It’s not unusual in recent years to see pre-season storms. It could be a good thing though since it gets everyone thinking about their preparedness plans when the hurricanes start rolling in.

Forecasters and hurricane experts expect a very busy season due to warm Caribbean, Gulf and Atlantic sea surface temperatures and a developing La Nina over in the Pacific. A curveball with El Nino/La Nina is that it takes time for the atmosphere to respond to sea surface temp transitions. With that in mind, perhaps there are more hurricane risks for the back-half of the season (Sept-Oct-Nov).

But what does this mean for utilities?

“Utes” as we say in trading parlance must have a plan for emergency operations when a major hurricane approaches. That usually means having a backup facility for operators to continue their day to day tasks.

It also means power plants may face the risk of having to temporarily shut down to ride-out the storm. Nuclear stations are a particularly risk since they take time to ramp back up, and during summer when cooling load is high, nukes are important. The Southeast regional power market took a bit hit in nuclear output during the active (and devastating) season of 2018.

Another risk is renewable energy, particularly in the bountiful lands of Texas. There is not much solar & wind power in the southeast, relatively speaking. As you can imagine, high winds and debris can wreak havoc on solar panels and wind turbines. Keep in mind wind turbines often have to be cut-off with gusts to hurricane force.

I have not even touched on the expectation for a hotter than normal summer – which often comes with La Nina conditions. Also the recent 10-year period has featured September as more like a continuation of summer rather than early autumn. So this could be the perfect storm of utility-related risks weather-wise.

The next 6 months may feature heightened risks for utility companies – all while COVID-19 is ongoing. Stay tuned and be prepared! 

Map from the National Hurricane Center

