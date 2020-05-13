NIMBY - what does it mean today?

NIMBY – not in my backyard. It’s the cognitive dissonance that is advocating for green energy while not wanting a giant windmill or solar farm close by.

We all want to be in favor of renewables. I mean, less pollution, the potential for cheaper energy, less dependence on pipelines & shipments. All good things, but there is just something about setting up an array of turbines in our field of vision that is not the most appealing sight.

The NIMBY movement is prevalent in parts of the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic & Northeast. It probably captures more headlines than anything, but headlines & narratives can drive policy action. It’s called the availability cascade – the more we hear about something, the more the politicians are likely to react with populist policy.

Of course renewable energy is inherently a polarizing topic. Just look back to the election of 2016 as then candidate Trump was donning his mining hard hat to become one with the common coal workers. So the right aligns with fossil fuels and the left wants less coal, more wind & solar. Natural gas is the battleground. Nuclear is often promoted by republicans as well.

I hate to get somewhat political, but it just comes with the territory unfortunately. That is a challenging aspect of the power & utility markets – navigating the political climate. But if often goes beyond politics – each utility is beholden at least in-part to their customers. Promoting a certain generation source that does not align with their consumers (or constituents) can quickly lead to career risk. And none of us want to be out of a job in this economic environment.

Chart used with permission from TradingView