Natural gas technical take

The prompt-month of natural gas futures may have just confirmed the dreaded ‘false breakout’ from a technical perspective. We technicians love our idioms, and a good one here is “from false moves come fast moves” – meaning a false breakout can quickly lead to sharp declines.

What does the chart say right now? Well the move from $2.16 to the weekly settle under $1.83 was ugly from the bulls’ perspective. Price needs to recapture $2.00 otherwise further losses may be in the cards.

What’s interesting is the forward curve still points to higher prices toward Q3 and through winter 2021. Friday’s settle featured January 2021 at $3.02, down 8-cents from the prior weekly close. While prices for 2022 through 2024 were virtually unchanged.

The forward curve has undergone interesting changes since COVID-19 reared its ugly head in February. Near-term prices have been somewhat under pressure while Cal 21 has rallied aggressively. All the while, Cal 24 and beyond have made fresh all-time lows.

The fundamental narrative to the technical price-action is low demand near-term as folks work from home but then a switch to bullish conditions later this year as producers cut output or even go bust. Economists anticipate GDP growth to return in Q3 & Q4 (relative to Q2), so increasing demand may meet reduced supply. Boom – higher prices.

A lot has been priced in over the last two months though. The market may need another catalyst to drive significant changes in the forward curve.

Then again, I’m CFA who is also a technician (go figure). So I believe market indeed trend regardless of what the fundamental suggest. In the end, we can always make up a narrative to help explain price.

Chart used with permission from TradingView.com