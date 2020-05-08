Utilities on The Street
Top Stories
Markets

Cleaner energy on the way in Minnesota

MikeZaccardi

Who would’ve though Minnesota would be a hot spot. No, I’m not talking about that kind of hot spot. I’m referring to renewable energy. A major utility firm in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Great River Energy, is planning a big change to their generation mix by phasing-out coal plants and adding huge amounts of green energy. But that’s not the interesting part of it all.

The big story that crossed the wires was GRE’s intent to install a utility-scale battery storage system.

We have all heard the narrative of less coal, more natural gas and vast increases in wind & solar. Battery storage is taking center-stage – in a big way. And Minnesota may be on the forefront.

Here is the plan GRE laid out in their recent long-term study and resulting recommendation:

· Close the 1.15GW Coal Creek Station by 2022

· Purchase 1.1GW of wind, mainly farmed from Minnesota, via financial deals

· Change the Spiritwood Station duel-fuel system to be natural gas only

· Install a 1MW, long-duration battery system

The plans fit into GRE’s recent history of divesting carbon-based generation. In total, Great River’s renewable capacity may climb to 1.76GW by the end of 2023 from its current level of just 660MW.

The shutdown of Coal Creek is a big deal. It is one of the largest coal producing units in MISO North, and can be an important piece of baseload generation during cold winter mornings. Some critics may say that retiring a bunch of coal could be risky during events like the Polar Vortex of 2014. Renewable generation also is usually soft during the coldest winter mornings and hottest summer afternoons.

It’s likely that other utilities keep up the trend as more Integrated Resource Plans are acted upon. The energy landscape in America continues to evolve. More storage technology is likely needed to support a grid moving away from coal and to wind & solar.

Chart used with permission from Koyfin.com

https://greatriverenergy.com/major-power-supply-changes-to-reduce-costs-to-member-owner-cooperatives/

Comments

Markets

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utility IRPs continue to pump renewables

Virginia utility may add a lot of solar

MikeZaccardi

UK EV sales surge in April 2020

But did they really? Regardless, utilities must respond

MikeZaccardi

The clean energy ETF ICLN has outperformed utilities & energy…

MikeZaccardi

Natural gas weekly summary

NG ranges, still below the $2.00 key level

MikeZaccardi

Trending now...

Natural gas prices for winter 2021 are up big

MikeZaccardi

Natural gas daily recap: May 1

NG backs away from resistance.. again

MikeZaccardi

Natural gas daily recap: April 30

NG ends April strong as oil rallies

MikeZaccardi

Let's turn to the weather

Models give us clues, but use with caution

MikeZaccardi

Natural gas daily recap: April 29

June trades lower with Cal 22 up

MikeZaccardi

Utilities & Hurricanes

2020 to be an active season

MikeZaccardi